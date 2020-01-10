The ICRC Head of Delegation in Nigeria, Mr Eloi Fillion, disclosed this in his tweets shared by ICRC Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Dawobe, on Thursday in Abuja.

Fillion said “my colleagues from the ICRC Surgical Team in Maiduguri received 10 wounded patients from the Tuesday attack in Monguno, Borno.

“Five patients were evacuated by air and five by road.

“After decades of ICRC service, I am always heartbroken to see women and children among patients.

“Civilians pay the price of conflicts often.”

According to him, ICRC surgeons have operated on the most critical wounded victims and volunteers have provided support in the hospital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian troops repelled another Boko Haram attack in Monguno on Tuesday.

Suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of Boko Haram attempted to invade the community that now serves as a mega camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Sources from Monguno said soldiers battled for several hours to repel the attack.