Oyo speaker, commissioner join protesters to demand justice for Mohbad

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protesters urged the Police to urgently fish out those who killed the musician.

Mohbad died at age 27 [Instagram/@IamMohbad]
Mohbad died at age 27 [Instagram/@IamMohbad]

The protesters, who demanded justice for Mohbad, began their rally from Mokola to Sango, Bodija, Iwo Road, Gate; Dugbe, Ring Road; Apata, Iyaganku, and eventually climaxed at the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan.

The protesters, who were all in black attires, carried placards with inscription "Justice for Mohbad," chanting solidarity songs.

The speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin, and the state's Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Adegoke Wasilat, who dressed in black T-shirts, also joined the rally.

Ogundoyin, who addressed the protesters at different points, commended them for standing up for one of their own, adding that their peaceful rally to demand justice for late singer was commendable.

The speaker, who described Mohbad's death as painful and shocking, said the deceased was a talented and highly inspired young musician whose songs were lyrical and melodious.

He added that the late singer, who rose from grass to grace, exhibited a great passion for music.

"It is unfortunate that Ilerioluwa Aloba died in a mysterious circumstances. The investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force must be thorough in their job.

"Everyone connected with the death of the young man must be investigated and the cause of his death must be unraveled.

"Why did the police fail to investigate a petition he sent to them on constant threats to his life?

"There are video clips showing Mohbad being beaten and bullied, yet no one was arrested at that time and no one was prosecuted.

"He also did some audio recordings of his depressing situation and conditions, but nothing was done by the security agencies to secure the life of Mohbad," he said.

Ogundoyin described the death of late singer as pathetic and condemnable.

One of the organisers of the protest, Kunle Eniafe, expressed bitterness over the demise of Mohbad. He urged police to as a matter of urgency fish out those who killed the musician.

According to him, Nigerian youths would continue to stage protest across the country until justice is done.

News Agency Of Nigeria

