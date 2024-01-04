ADVERTISEMENT
Bello Shehu says law to establish FMC in Fagge scales to 2nd reading at National assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill has scaled second reading and has already been referred to the House Committee on Health for further deliberations.

Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]
Mohammad Bello-Shehu, Federal Law Maker Representing Fagge Federal Constituency [Premium Times Nigeria]

Bello-Shehu made the disclosure during a media parley with the Nigeria Union of Journalist Correspondent Chapel, Kano, on Thursday in Kano.

“The aim of the bill was to provide additional health facility that would support activities of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital interns of Health Care service delivery”.

He said the Bill has scaled second reading and has already being referred to the House Committee on Health for further deliberations.

We are working assiduously to make sure that the bill sees the light of the day and by the grace of God the bill will scale the third reading.

“I believe when the bill scales through, it would play a vital role in helping Fagge constituents to have easy access to health care service,” Bello-Shehu said.

According to him, when the bill scale through, more job opportunities would be provided to the teeming youths of Fagge Federal Constituency. The Federal lawmaker reiterated his commitment to bring more developmental projects towards enhancing the well being of the people.

