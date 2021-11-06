Presidential aspirant, Prof Kingsley Moghalu says if he’s the President of Nigeria, he’ll make sure every student in federal institutions has a laptop.
Moghalu: Every student will have a laptop if I’m president
Moghalu believes laptops are not too expensive for every Nigerian student to have one to their names.
He added that his administration would encourage state governments to provide the device for students in state-owned institution, saying laptops aren’t expensive.
Moghalu who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general election said this in a Clubhouse chatroom on Friday, November 6, 2021.
He said, “If I’m president of Nigeria, there’s no student in a federal institution that will not have a laptop, We’ll encourage the states to do the same. It’s not that expensive.”
The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also blamed the National Assembly for allowing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to keep borrowing ‘like a drunken sailor’.
Moghalu said that he was worried that Nigeria’s future generations will have to pay for the heavy debt currently being incurred by Buhari’s administration.
