Moghalu: Every student will have a laptop if I’m president

He added that his administration would encourage state governments to provide the device for students in state-owned institution, saying laptops aren’t expensive.

Moghalu who was the presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 general election said this in a Clubhouse chatroom on Friday, November 6, 2021.

He said, “If I’m president of Nigeria, there’s no student in a federal institution that will not have a laptop, We’ll encourage the states to do the same. It’s not that expensive.”

Pulse Nigeria

The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also blamed the National Assembly for allowing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to keep borrowing ‘like a drunken sailor’.