MNJTF neutralises 4 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, Chief Military Public Information Officer of MNJTF, who disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Friday, said the terrorists were neutralised in Walo (Gashigar) and Kudagurgu villages.

Abdullahi said that during the troops’ advance to Gashigar to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists, two terrorists were encountered and neutralised at Walo Walada.

He explained that the operation resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and 29 rounds of 7.62-millimeter special ammunition.

“Similarly, troops deployed in Malam Fatori conducted a fighting patrol to Kudagurgu, where two other terrorists were neutralised, and a significant cache of items, including IED-making materials, one AK-47 rifle, and three magazines, were recovered.

“These successful operations reflect the commitment and bravery of the Sector 3 MNJTF troops in their effort to totally defeat terrorism and create a peaceful environment in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The recovery of lethal weapons and other terrorism materials demonstrates the dedication and effectiveness of the troops in ensuring the safety and security of the region.