'JAMB denying my hardworking daughter of her real score' – Mmesoma's father

Ejikeme told journalists, who visited his house at Nnewi on Tuesday, that the family had left everything to God to judge.

He insisted his daughter did not forge her results saying that she was a hardworking and studious student who did not joke with her studies.

He said, "My daughter studies so hard that even when you ask her to go to bed late in the night, she will insist on reading more because she wants to study Medicine and Surgery.

"After all the stress, someone will say her result was forged. I have no doubt about this matter. I'm sure my daughter did not forge the result and we are ready to go to any length to prove it.

"I only feel bad that after what my daughter has gone through reading for the exams, that she is being denied her legitimate score.

"Since this allegation of my daughter forging her JAMB result broke out, both my wife and my daughter have been feeling very sad. My daughter is traumatised. We want a diligent investigation into this matter."

Recall that Mmesoma Ejikeme, who has been parading a JAMB result with the score of 362, and said to be the highest scorer has been dismissed by JAMB as being fake.