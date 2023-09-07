ADVERTISEMENT
MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the registrar, the event will offer an opportunity to promote dialogue with the stakeholders, to highlight pivotal role of the medical laboratory sub sector.

Medical Laboratory Science

Fidelia Ginikanwa, Head Corporate Affairs, Public Relations in the council, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. She quoted Dosan Erhabor, Registrar of the council as saying that the potential would focus on the medical laboratory sub sector.

The registrar posited that the launch would be central to the programmes lined up for the forthcoming Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference which comes up from September 26 to September 28 in Lagos.

Erhabor said that the forthcoming event would highlight the pivotal role of the medical laboratory sub sector. According to the registrar, the lunch will offer an opportunity to promote dialogue with the stakeholders.

We look forward to enriching the scientific programme of the conference by sharing expertise in medical laboratory science and insights from her unique regulatory role.

“The medlab congress, as part of the Medic West Africa event, will focus on laboratory management, clinical microbiology, immunology, and molecular diagnostics.

“These will feature eminent scholars leading interrogation on the latest scientific and technological advances in those disciplines,” Erhabor said.

The statement said participants could be eligible for MLSCN-approved Continuous Professional Development (CPD) credit units required for licensure. The registrar added that the event would also feature more than 150 exhibiting companies and more than 4500 healthcare professionals drawn from 32 countries.

“Products and services to be exhibited at the three-day event include cutting-edge medical equipment and devices.

“Others are disposables, consumer goods, IT systems and solutions, as well as healthcare infrastructure and assets, among others,” Erhabor said.

