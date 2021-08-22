Miyyetti Allah hands over 11 suspected kidnappers to police in Taraba

The suspects were handed over to the state’s police commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, at Maraban Kunini, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, during the formal inauguration of a 16-man committee set up by the association to tackle criminal activities in Taraba.

MACBAN chairman in the state, Sahabi Tukur said the association arrested the suspects in response to a pledge made to the police that they’ll expose criminal elements among them.

Tukur said the committee members drawn from all the Fulani clans in the Taraba would work with police operatives to fish out kidnappers and others criminals.

Commending MACBAN members in the state, the state’s police commissioner thanked them for their resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes being perpetrated by bad eggs among them.