Miyetti Allah urges police to investigate amputation of 12-year-old boy’s hands in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Niger confirmed that the attack on the boy was reported at the Lapai Division on November 11.

Alhaji Bello Badejo, National President of the association, made the call when he visited the victim at the General Hospital in Lapai Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Badejo called on the police and Niger government to as matter of urgency, investigate the attack on the boy in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I have met with the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Lapai and he has informed me that they were already working with leaders of herders to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

He disclosed that the association would collaborate with traditional institutions to come up with modalities to address criminality in the country.

Also, Alhaji Umar Sandra, Commissioner for Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs in Niger, said that government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that those involved were punished.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, said the victim was allegedly attacked by unknown persons and his hands chopped off while grazing cattles in Mayaki village, Lapai Local Government Area.

He said that a suspect had been arrested in kpashimi village in connection with crime, while the Police were in pursuit of two others at large.

News Agency Of Nigeria

