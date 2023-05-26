Miyetti Allah, others task Tinubu on farmers-herders peaceful coexistence

The group, under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Salim Umar, President-General of the Fulbe Global Development and Rights Initiative (FGDRI), presented a resolution from the group’s meeting.

Umar urged security agencies to nip the growing spate of killings of pastoralists across the country in the bud.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the killings.

“We call on the elected officials at all levels of government to be responsive to anything that will escalate insecurity in the country.

“We call on state governments to note that activities of vigilantes in the past had only resulted in heightened reprisals from bandits who have been unleashing terror in the surrounding areas.

“The security agencies in charge of these areas should do more to protect innocent people who are continuously harassed by the criminal vigilante and bandits.

“We believe the security agencies have the wherewithal to put a stop to this dastardly act of cowardice against unarmed civilians,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar condemned the recent spate of killings of pastoralists in Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Benue, Niger and Taraba States.

“In May 13, armed men invaded the Ruga (hamlet) of Alhaji Shuaibu in Iganna town, Oyo state,

“This led to the death of 11 persons, including a pregnant woman and children. Over 100 houses and huts were set ablaze by the armed men,” he said.

He said that similar crimes had been visited on the pastoralists across the other states mentioned.

He also called on the pastoralist community in the states to exercise restraint in the face of calamity that has befallen them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We call on the government to set a mechanism of resettling the victims urgently to ameliorate their suffering,” he said.