Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

Ngelzarma called on the security agencies to take action against the ever increasing activities of bandits.

According to him, MACBAN has lost two state chairmen and five local government chairmen following activities of cattle rustlers and bandits.

“Adamu was said to have been trailed by the bandits from Izom Cattle Market in Niger State. Four other people in the same vehicle with him were kidnapped and the bandits are asking for N100 million as ransom.

“MACBAN views the increasing cases of activities of bandits in Niger and now the FCT as a great threat to the thriving livestock industry in the two states.