The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, explained that Adamu and four others were gunned down by bandits at Dako hamlet near Dobi Village in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the gruesome murder of it Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Adamu, his son and three other people by bandits.
Ngelzarma called on the security agencies to take action against the ever increasing activities of bandits.
According to him, MACBAN has lost two state chairmen and five local government chairmen following activities of cattle rustlers and bandits.
“Adamu was said to have been trailed by the bandits from Izom Cattle Market in Niger State. Four other people in the same vehicle with him were kidnapped and the bandits are asking for N100 million as ransom.
“MACBAN views the increasing cases of activities of bandits in Niger and now the FCT as a great threat to the thriving livestock industry in the two states.
"MACBAN called on the security agencies to take action against the ever increasing activities of bandits."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng