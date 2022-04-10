RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned the gruesome murder of it Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Adamu, his son and three other people by bandits.

National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma
National secretary of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Usman Baba-Ngelzarma

The National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, explained that Adamu and four others were gunned down by bandits at Dako hamlet near Dobi Village in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recommended articles

Ngelzarma called on the security agencies to take action against the ever increasing activities of bandits.

According to him, MACBAN has lost two state chairmen and five local government chairmen following activities of cattle rustlers and bandits.

“Adamu was said to have been trailed by the bandits from Izom Cattle Market in Niger State. Four other people in the same vehicle with him were kidnapped and the bandits are asking for N100 million as ransom.

“MACBAN views the increasing cases of activities of bandits in Niger and now the FCT as a great threat to the thriving livestock industry in the two states.

"MACBAN called on the security agencies to take action against the ever increasing activities of bandits."

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo meets APC governors ahead of his presidential declaration on Monday

Osinbajo meets APC governors ahead of his presidential declaration on Monday

Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices

Ekiti APC leaders protest alleged 'unfair treatment' in sharing political offices

FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges

FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges

Always pray for success of your leaders, CAC President urges Nigerians

Always pray for success of your leaders, CAC President urges Nigerians

PDP acted irresponsibly by leaving a JV cash call debt of $5bn – BMO

PDP acted irresponsibly by leaving a JV cash call debt of $5bn – BMO

Ramadan: Malami distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi

Ramadan: Malami distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi

'Your declaration is unethical', Niger Delta group asks Amaechi to resign

'Your declaration is unethical', Niger Delta group asks Amaechi to resign

Statistician-General of the Federation not dead, says NBS

Statistician-General of the Federation not dead, says NBS

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

Miyetti Allah kicks as bandits kill Chairman in Abuja

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].