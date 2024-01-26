ADVERTISEMENT
Mixed reactions as Government orders FAAN headquarters' relocation to Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some stakeholders added that the FAAN headquarters ought to be in Abuja for adequate monitoring by the supervising ministry.

The stakeholders barred their minds in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. Festus Kayamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, recently gave the order for the relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos.

He said the move was meant to stop the waste of public resources and rip-off on the public purse in the course of running the agency. Capt. John Ojikutu, the Chief Executive Officer of Centurion Security and Safety Consults, told NAN that relocation of the FAAN headquarters was not really necessary.

“FAAN headquarters can be anywhere in the country to carry out oversight functions of all the airports under its responsibility.

“It does not matter whether the headquarters is in Kano, Kaduna, Owerri, or anywhere for it to do its oversight of the airports under its responsibility,"he said.

Also speaking, Abdulmalik Jibril, the Abuja Station Manager of Aero Contractors of Nigeria Limited, said the FAAN headquarters ought to be in Abuja for adequate monitoring by the supervising ministry.

He said that almost all other agencies have their headquarters in Abuja for supervisory reasons, noting that moving FAAN to Lagos would adversely affect its operations.

“My take is that FAAN corporate headquarters or any other parastatal should be at the capital city Abuja for adequate monitoring by the supervision ministry.

“If this should be allowed to happen now, maybe in the next four or eight years, the next president might return the headquarters to Abuja and then that could result in waste of taxpayers’ money."

On his part, Hector Naadi, President of the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), told NAN that relocating FAAN headquarters to Lagos was welcome provided the government could justify it.

“If the directive is in the best interest of the nation, I have nothing against it.

“It is an unambiguous prerogative of the Management and government to situate the office in locations they deem fit and conducive’’, he stated.

Also, Idowu Adesola, President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) told NAN that the relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos was the best decision taken by the Federal Government. According to Adesola, Lagos is where major aviation activities are happening in terms of huge revenue generation.

Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, in a statement, said that the relocation of FAAN corporate headquarters from Abuja to Lagos was to reduce expenditures. She said the government took the decision after consulting with relevant stakeholders in the aviation sector.

