Mixed reactions as Alex Otti opposes Peter Obi’s position on hunger protest

Bayo Wahab

Obi and Otti, two politicians who enjoy the followership of the Obidient community and other Nigerian youths are not aligned on the protests.

Allex Otti and Peter Obi. [Peter Obi/X]
Due to the excruciatingly high cost of living, young Nigerians have resolved to stage a nationwide protest to register their grievance and displeasure over the lingering economic hardship in the country.

The protest, starting from Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10, is tagged #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria.

Interestingly, Obi and Otti, two politicians who enjoy the followership of the Obidient community are not aligned on the protests.

While Obi believes Nigerians are free to protest because it is their constitutional right, Otti asserted protesters must obtain permission from the police before hitting the streets to express their displeasure about the country’s situation.

Speaking to journalists during a courtesy visit to Otti at his country home in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Obi urged protesters to protest in a civil manner.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Peter Obi
He also urged the police to handle the situation within the law and advised the Federal Government to engage the protesters in dialogue.

Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is those who are protesting should do so within the law and in a civil manner that allow us to show that as a nation, we live within the law.

“Everybody knows things are difficult. When they talk about the sponsors of the protests, I say the sponsors are very simple. Its hunger. It’s hopelessness among the youths. So, we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through,” Obi said.

But Otti disagreed with his party leader, saying for anyone to organise a protest, “The law requires that you get approval from the security forces, particularly the police, and somebody should take responsibility for getting that approval.”

The governor said it would be against the law for anyone to go on the street to protest without getting approval to protest against “bad governance that didn’t start today.”

Otti said, “First of all, for you to organise a protest, the law requires that you get approval from the security forces, particularly the police, and somebody should take responsibility for getting that approval. If you don’t have the approval, then, it would be against the law for you to go on the street to protest.”

The governor also advised protesters to be conscious of the implications of their demonstration to ensure they are not inflicting harm on non-protesting citizens.

He said, “My final word is that people should think about the implications of going out on the streets restricting the movement of other people and possibly inflicting harm and more hardship on the people.”

Otti also urged the people of Abia State not to go out on the streets because doing so “may be more hurtful than the reason for the protest that people are calling for.”

However, Otti’s, remark on the protests has sparked a reaction from Obi followers, Labour Party supporters, and supporters of other political parties.

Some Obidents described Otti as a member of the establishment because his submission aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

They alleged that Otti is more subservient to the ruling party and Aso Rock than Obidient, the group of young Nigerians who support Obi and the Labour Party, the platform through which Otti became the Governor of Abia State.

Below are some of the reactions.

