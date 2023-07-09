Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

This comes over a week after the 76-year-old Nigerian scholar and activist was declared missing.

Current ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, had confirmed on Saturday, July 1, 2023, that Fasina missed his way after getting on a flight heading towards Algeria.

Jingo, as fondly called, was reportedly travelling to honour an invitation from the Algerian government but didn't turn up for his connecting flight from the bustling city of Istanbul, Turkey.

NiDCOM finds Fasina

However, thanks to the combined efforts of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and Nigeria High Commission in Turkey, the scholar has now been found in the European country.

This was contained in a statement by NiDCOM on Sunday, July 9, 2023, who thanked the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey for swiftly deploying embassy officials to the airport to physically locate the former ASUU president.

The statement read, “The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey, has successfully located Prof Fasina, who went missing for a few days at Istanbul Airport while connecting on a flight back home.”

“Mr Fasina, 76, was travelling to Algeria when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey who immediately sent officials to the Airport to physically locate him in the very busy and huge Istanbul Airport.”

Fasina, also a renowned unionist, taught Philosophy for 34 years at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He joined the institution in 1979 after returning from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he bagged his PhD.