Aiyedatiwa threatens 3-year jail term for 'Minor Chiefs' wearing beaded crowns

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State Govt plans not to fold its hands for anybody to bastardise the traditional institution.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Governor [Premium Times]

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, made this known while addressing newsmen in Akure.

“On the warning on wearing of crowns, it’s just an affirmation of the existing laws of the state that prohibits anybody who is not an Oba to put on a beaded crown.

“All minor chiefs are not allowed to wear crowns.

“Traditional institution is one that we cherish so much and value. We want to do everything humanly possible to protect the integrity, image and importance of that institution.

“Any minor chief who goes against the directive will be subjected to trial in the law court and he is liable to two or three years imprisonment ,” he stated.

Takuro said the state government has received some complaints from some communities, adding that the government has issued strong warnings to some people.

“Government will not fold its hands for anybody to bastardise the traditional institution."

Takuro reiterated the need for all communities in the state to have their Chieftaincy Declaration documents. Speaking on the nullification of the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) by the state High Court, the commissioner, said the state government would employ multiple means to address the issue.

“This government has invested so much in the creation of LCDA because it was initiated by our leader, late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

“And Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who succeeded him, is a man who believes and he will try as much as possible to sustain the legacy left behind by his late boss.

“But one thing I can assure you about LCDA is that it has come to stay. Nothing will abolish LCDA in Ondo State. This government believes in it and it will sustain it.

“Government is also working on alternative dispute resolutions, to engage all parties involved and look into their grievances so that we can be on the same page."

The commissioner also assured the people that the Aiyedatiwa-led government will hold a local government election soon in the state.

“In a matter of weeks from now, you will see the clear position of government on this issue. We are only trying to clean out our house before making pronouncement so that it will not be subjected again to litigation,” he promised.

He appreciated the state governor for taking preventive measures to check flooding across the state.

“The state government is embarking de-silting projects in all the local government areas, particularly in the headquarters.

“This de-silting is to prevent flooding. We have been able to identify about five to six areas and we are starting work this week.

“These are the things the governor has mandated the local governments to embark on,” he stated.

