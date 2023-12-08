ADVERTISEMENT
Ministry of Power to collaborate with states to enhance power supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister urged state governments to provide support and monitor the performance improvement plans.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]
The announcement was made during a visit by the Governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, to the minister's office in Abuja.

Minister Adelabu stated that achieving a meaningful transformation in the power sector requires the active involvement of state governments, particularly in the distribution segment.

He outlined key areas where collaboration is vital, including infrastructure enhancement, reducing the metering gap, enforcing bills collection, and advancing rural electrification.

Addressing the issue of power theft, preventing asset vandalisation, and securing the right-of-way for transmission lines, Adelabu stressed the need for unified efforts from sub-national governments due to the retail nature of the distribution segment.

"To achieve this," he stated, "the ministry plans to collaborate closely with state ministries of power, energy, and public utilities."

The minister urged state governments to provide support and monitor the performance improvement plans of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) since they are in closer proximity and better positioned to oversee the operations.

Adelabu proposed the unbundling of various regional DisCos into different states, allowing for more localised oversight.

He suggested exploring financial collaboration modalities between the Federal and State governments, potentially involving a swap of federal government stakes in DISCOs with stakes in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Encouraging the establishment of active rural electrification boards, Adelabu highlighted the importance of state governments' support in providing distribution transformers and replacing weak power lines for achieving reliable and functional power supplies.

To foster comprehensive discussions on power sector issues, Minister Adelabu announced plans to organise an inaugural ministerial retreat scheduled from December 12 to 14.

Governor Otti commended the minister's strategic initiatives and pledged support for the transformative efforts. He expressed his commitment to attending the upcoming retreat, aligning the thoughts of the state government with the minister's vision.

Accompanying Governor Otti on the visit were Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, and the Abia State Commissioner for Power, Ikechukwu Monday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

