ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister assured the residents that the administration was doing all it could to address the problem of insecurity headlong.

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding positive results [NAN]
Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding positive results [NAN]

Recommended articles

Mahmoud stated this in Abuja on Sunday, when she paid a visit to the family of Al-Kadriyar Mansoor, whose five daughters were recently released after several days in the kidnappers’ den to sympathise with the family.

She said that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been liaising with security agencies to improve the security situation following the reported cases of kidnappings in parts of the territory.

She pointed out that the spike in the rate of kidnappings was gradually coming down following intense security operations in rural communities, particularly border communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sure you have seen that the issue of kidnappings is going down, but we want it at a zero level”.

“All the support to be given to the security agencies has been put in place and also, some of the materials and equipment they need to carry out their works are being provided,” she said.

The minister assured the residents that the administration was doing all it could to address the problem of insecurity headlong.

She said that the Wike-led administration in the FCT was also working to improve road infrastructure, particularly access roads in rural areas to improve security.

Mahmoud, who expressed a sense of relief over the victims’ state of health, donated some items and undisclosed cash to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here to support your family and to tell you that the FCT Administration is with them; We are here to see how the children are coping psychologically, mentally and also spiritually.

“We thank Almighty Allah for their lives because they are in a stable condition,” she said.

In his response, the father of the children, Mansoor, thanked the minister for the show of love and urged FCTA to extend the same gesture to other victims.

He also called on the Administration to equip the security agencies with the needed equipment and gadgets to enable them to respond strongly to security challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Gov Oyebanji visits rescued Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Gov Oyebanji visits rescued Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

National grid collapses as power generation crashes to zero megawatts

National grid collapses as power generation crashes to zero megawatts

Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Gbajabiamila thanks Surulere residents for choosing Laguda

Appeal Court orders FCMB to pay Prophet Omale ₦540m damages in libel suit

Appeal Court orders FCMB to pay Prophet Omale ₦540m damages in libel suit

Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

NDLEA intercepts 14.5 tons of Ghanaian loud linked to wanted Mushin drug baron

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match