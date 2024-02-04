Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Mahmoud stated this in Abuja on Sunday, when she paid a visit to the family of Al-Kadriyar Mansoor, whose five daughters were recently released after several days in the kidnappers’ den to sympathise with the family.

She said that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has been liaising with security agencies to improve the security situation following the reported cases of kidnappings in parts of the territory.

She pointed out that the spike in the rate of kidnappings was gradually coming down following intense security operations in rural communities, particularly border communities.

“I am sure you have seen that the issue of kidnappings is going down, but we want it at a zero level”.

“All the support to be given to the security agencies has been put in place and also, some of the materials and equipment they need to carry out their works are being provided,” she said.

The minister assured the residents that the administration was doing all it could to address the problem of insecurity headlong.

She said that the Wike-led administration in the FCT was also working to improve road infrastructure, particularly access roads in rural areas to improve security.

Mahmoud, who expressed a sense of relief over the victims’ state of health, donated some items and undisclosed cash to the family.

“We are here to support your family and to tell you that the FCT Administration is with them; We are here to see how the children are coping psychologically, mentally and also spiritually.

“We thank Almighty Allah for their lives because they are in a stable condition,” she said.

In his response, the father of the children, Mansoor, thanked the minister for the show of love and urged FCTA to extend the same gesture to other victims.