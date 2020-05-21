The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk, has said about 337,589 people will benefit from the modified school feeding programme in Lagos.

The minister, who was represented at the inauguration of the school feeding programme by the Director, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDP’s, Mrs Margaret Ukegbu, said this in Lagos on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She said, “The special homegrown feeding intervention will impact 337,589 beneficiaries made up of parents, guardians and caregivers of primary schoolchildren in participating schools.

“The identified and selected households will each receive 5kg bag of rice, 5kg bag of beans, vegetable and palm oil, salt, tomato paste and 15 pieces of eggs.

“These rations have been revealed by a nutrition expert to ascertain the nutritional value and benefits to the children.”

Also speaking at the inauguration, Lagos Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said the modified school feeding programme was a continuation of the existing homegrown feeding programme of the state government, The Punch reports.

She stressed the importance of food in the development of a child, adding that the modified feeding programme would go a long way in achieving that.

She said, “When a child is growing, it’s quite imperative that a child should have a good, quality, balanced diet to ensure that the brain grows appropriately because a hungry child cannot learn properly.”