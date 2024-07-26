ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister says Nigeria needs peace and stability to achieve its mandate.

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.
The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim appealed in Abuja when members of the newly constituted National Students Management Council (NSMC) visited her.

The group was led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Sunday Asefon as the chairman.

She said that the country needed peace and stability to achieve its mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim advised the young people not to engage in any activity that would not be law-abiding.

According to her, the government understands the pains the current economic hardships and high-cost food items have caused.

” The government is already addressing these issues.

“The economic hardships that we are facing today is not limited to Nigeria.

“Since COVID-19 struck, the global economy has not quite recovered,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim said that students remained core in the nation’s development and are key in the activities of the ministry.

She said the quality of the students at all levels of education in the country determined how strong the nation was whether in the formal or informal sector.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the government to the welfare of students, saying the current administration of President Bola Tinubu has enunciated various programmes to address the needs of the students.

“The students loan scheme is one of the profound policies in that direction.

“The ministry will work with the council in mainstreaming issues of youth and students in the country,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, Tinubu has approved the establishment of Youth Development Bank and that the Bank will take care of young people who really want to go into entrepreneurship.

She said that such would bridge the gab in accessing funds.

The minister said that the 42 Youth Development Centres across the country would be rehabilitated into centres of excellence.

According to her, the centres will be in partnership with the private sector for effective service delivery and sustainability.

A member of the council, Jacob Ternenge, a Principal Special Assistant (PSA) on Youth and Student Affairs to the Governor of Benue State, said the council was against the planned protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, they will do everything possible to prevail on students and youth across the country to reject the protest.

Another member, Sunday Asefon, earlier said the body has agreed to work with the ministries of Youth Development and Education as well as Tinubu to achieve his aims and objectives for the education sector.

According to him, the council would make sure that every policy coming from the government on youth and students gets to the grassroots.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

Count us out of planned nationwide protest over hardship - TUC

Count us out of planned nationwide protest over hardship - TUC

Tinubu raises Armed Forces pension by 20%

Tinubu raises Armed Forces pension by 20%

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to convene urgent meeting to address planned protest

Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to convene urgent meeting to address planned protest

Akpabio moves to end japa syndrome

Akpabio moves to end japa syndrome

Witches and wizards trapped me in my mother's womb till 12th month - Obasanjo

Witches and wizards trapped me in my mother's womb till 12th month - Obasanjo

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

I participated in protests but without violence - Tinubu

Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

Return home to support my development agenda, Tinubu tells Nigerians abroad

Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Tinubu mourns Ohanaeze PG Iwuanyanwu

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

Umo Eno.

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules