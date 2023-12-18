Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

The accused, identified as Ekere Ebong, a lawyer, was caught on a five-minute video mercilessly beating his wife, who was left coughing out blood during the attack.

The distressing footage captured the woman clad only in a vest and pants, tearfully pleading with her husband to cease the assault. Quick intervention by concerned neighbors proved crucial, as they confronted Ebong, urging him to end the violent abuse.

According to witnesses, this was not an isolated incident. The neighbors revealed that the lawyer had been subjecting his wife to physical abuse for a staggering four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a grim turn of events, the woman, given a wrapper by empathetic neighbors, was locked out of her own home by Ebong, who callously declared, "If she is a woman, let her sleep there."

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distressing situation, apprehending Ebong and placing him in custody. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incident comes on the heels of the global "16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign, where women organisations, religious groups, and human rights agencies unite to raise awareness about the imperative to combat all forms of abuse against women and girls worldwide.

Minister Uju Kennedy took to social media, expressing her outrage and promising that justice would be served.

Describing the incident as "the most insane and unbelievable scene of brutalisation," she stated the government's commitment to eradicating such heinous acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalisation of women. As I have always emphasised, this is a 'Renewed Hope' government, and such an act cannot be allowed in our country."