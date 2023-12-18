ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

Ima Elijah

According to witnesses, this was not an isolated incident.

Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]
Minister Uju Kennedy [Twitter: @barujukennnedy]

Recommended articles

The accused, identified as Ekere Ebong, a lawyer, was caught on a five-minute video mercilessly beating his wife, who was left coughing out blood during the attack.

The distressing footage captured the woman clad only in a vest and pants, tearfully pleading with her husband to cease the assault. Quick intervention by concerned neighbors proved crucial, as they confronted Ebong, urging him to end the violent abuse.

According to witnesses, this was not an isolated incident. The neighbors revealed that the lawyer had been subjecting his wife to physical abuse for a staggering four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a grim turn of events, the woman, given a wrapper by empathetic neighbors, was locked out of her own home by Ebong, who callously declared, "If she is a woman, let her sleep there."

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distressing situation, apprehending Ebong and placing him in custody. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incident comes on the heels of the global "16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign, where women organisations, religious groups, and human rights agencies unite to raise awareness about the imperative to combat all forms of abuse against women and girls worldwide.

Minister Uju Kennedy took to social media, expressing her outrage and promising that justice would be served.

Describing the incident as "the most insane and unbelievable scene of brutalisation," she stated the government's commitment to eradicating such heinous acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This remains one of the most insane and unbelievable scenes one has seen in the brutalisation of women. As I have always emphasised, this is a 'Renewed Hope' government, and such an act cannot be allowed in our country."

Kennedy asserted that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs had ordered the arrest of Ebong, stating that he must face the full force of the law. "Even if the woman decides she doesn't want her husband to be sued, due to family pressure, the man must face the law as justice will have its way."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

Minister of Women Affairs condemns domestic abuse incident in Akwa Ibom

Court of Appeal upholds Fintiri's victory in Adamawa gubernatorial election

Court of Appeal upholds Fintiri's victory in Adamawa gubernatorial election

JAMB increases registration fees, announces important dates for 2024 UTME

JAMB increases registration fees, announces important dates for 2024 UTME

NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to fortify Edo for yuletide celebration

NSCDC deploys 1,200 personnel to fortify Edo for yuletide celebration

INEC targets February 2024 for bye-elections to fill legislative vacancies

INEC targets February 2024 for bye-elections to fill legislative vacancies

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote

Gov Mbah plans to construct 260 primary health centers across state's electoral wards

Gov Mbah plans to construct 260 primary health centers across state's electoral wards

Drugs, medical supplies are now expensive – APC leader alerts Tinubu

Drugs, medical supplies are now expensive – APC leader alerts Tinubu

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

I'll be the meat to catch the antelope - APC guber aspirant promises to change Edo economy

Pulse Sports

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Gov Otti signs Greater Aba Development Authority bill into law

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala put Nigeria on the map after clinching Footballer of the Year awards in Morocco. [Guardian]

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

TUC tells FG to clear delays around ₦35,000 wage award

Dele Alake appeared before the Senate on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, for screening. [TheCable]

Powerful individuals fund banditry, terrorism – Solid Minerals Minister Alake