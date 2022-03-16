RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Blackouts: Minister of Power says national grid has been restored

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The minister says the current energy crisis confronting some key sectors of the economy contributed to the challenges in the power sector.

Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu. [nairametrics]
Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu. [nairametrics]

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has said that the national grid, which collapsed a few days ago, has now been restored to full operation.

Recommended articles

The minister disclosed this during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

He said the current energy crisis confronting some key sectors of the economy contributed to the challenges in the power sector.

Aliyu identified the shortage of gas and maintenance of generators, as well as the fuel situation in the country, as some of the factors that contributed to the problem with the national grid.

According to him, routine maintenance of power generating plants had also contributed to the current power outages in the country,

He said, “The more reason we are facing the situation now is as a result of the shortage of gas and some of the generators have to go to maintenance.

“It is a scheduled maintenance and it is supposed to be scheduled outage, but we had not envisaged that we will have issues around vandalization of pipelines, which the NNPC has addressed as you can see evidently everywhere, aviation fuel, and petrol in the filling stations. It is a combination of many factors that compounded the problem we are having on the grid.

“We have recovered the grid now. The grid is back and we are trying to get more megawatts to push on the grid. We have set up small committees all geared towards getting more megawatts to put on the grid. Basically, the problem around gas. You need to have gas contract between generating companies and gas suppliers- some are form contracts, some are not. We are looking into this and have proffered some solutions in some few days to mature.”

The minister also disclosed that his ministry in collaboration with relevant agencies is working to stop the vandalization of pipelines that supply gas to power plants.

He added that the NNPC and other gas suppliers are working relentlessly to restore gas supply for optimum power supply.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the minister urged Nigerians to support the government while his ministry makes efforts to increase and stabilise electricity supply across the country.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We've not suspended student, work, family visas in Nigeria - UK embassy

We've not suspended student, work, family visas in Nigeria - UK embassy

Blackouts: Minister of Power says national grid has been restored

Blackouts: Minister of Power says national grid has been restored

Grid collapse: FG restores electricity after days of national blackout

Grid collapse: FG restores electricity after days of national blackout

I'm not going to do the Olympic: Tinubu reiterates he's fit for presidency

I'm not going to do the Olympic: Tinubu reiterates he's fit for presidency

2023: El-rufai orders civil servants and appointees with political ambition to resign

2023: El-rufai orders civil servants and appointees with political ambition to resign

Nasarawa’s Gov. Sule cautions APC members against heating polity

Nasarawa’s Gov. Sule cautions APC members against heating polity

Strike: Engage govt, others, ASUU chapter pleads with stakeholders

Strike: Engage govt, others, ASUU chapter pleads with stakeholders

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

NDLEA attack: Police recover arms, charms, others from attackers

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid