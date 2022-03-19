Minister of Power announces steps taken to address electricity problems

Recall that the country recently experienced a complete blackout following the total collapse of the national grid.

Following the restoration of the grid, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu at a press briefing in Abuja identified some factors that contributed to the collapse of the national grid.

However, in a statement made available to this reporter, the minister announced the efforts his ministry is making to ensure electricity supply is fully restored across the country.

Aliyu, however, said the ministry of power has made some efforts to restore power supply in Nigeria.

These efforts according to him include the restoration of gas pipelines destroyed by vandals and optimising the capacity of power plants.

The minister added that the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.

The statement reads: “Following the emergency meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, on March 1 4th 2022 towards the restoration of normal supply of electricity supply nationwide and the development of a framework for sustainable improvement of supply, we are pleased to apprise consumers with an update on the progress so far made to address the recent challenges in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

“The Nigerian public may please recall that the national grid lost about OOMW generation capacity as a consequence of simultaneous disruptions in gas supply to the Okpai, Calabar and the Afam VI power plants.

“The available generation capacity was exacerbated by the ongoing water management regime at the Kainii, Jebba and Shiroro power plants.

“The progress so far made includes, amongst many other initiatives, the following:

“The gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.

“The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc has been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC on an interim energy sales agreement with a view bringing the new Okpai Il power plant on the grid thereby contributing additional 4OOMW of generation capacity.

“The “pigging” of the gas pipeline supplying gas to the Odukpani power plant is scheduled for completion on March 21st 2022 thus ramping up generation by about 400MW.

“In order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the power plants owned by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd.

“We expect an on-grid improvement of about 800M YV generation capacity from the NDPHC plants.

“In the medium-term, we have agreed with NGPIC (…a subsidiary of NNPC) on the framework for the overhaul of the Okoloma gas processing plant thereby restoring the full capacity of the 650MW Afam VI combined cycle power plant.

“While the recent spate of system collapse is regrettable, it was a direct consequence of a snap on a 330kV transmission line.

“The mitigation measures for avoiding such incidence of blackouts are being implemented through several interventions including the Presidential Power Initiative.”

The minister reassured Nigerians that all relevant agencies involved in the restoration of normality in power supply have been charged to act in the context of the emergency state of the industry.