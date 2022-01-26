Minister inaugurates 14 operational vehicles to enhance legal metrology

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Legal metrology is the application of legal requirements to measurements and measuring instruments.

According to him, as the Federal Government is diversifying its economic mainstay from oil and gas to non-oil, it is important to support all identified areas that can bring in the necessary income for the development of the country.

“The Department of Weights and Measures is one of the identifiable sources of income through the application of legal metrology,’’ he said.

The minister added that the ministry had engaged Independent Service Providers (ISP) and Independent Data Service Provider (IDSP) that would work with the department to start the application of legal metrology in sectors of the economy.

According to him, this includes telecommunication, power, banking, water and transportation as practiced in other climes of the world.

“This is to ensure accuracy and fairness to consumers and providers of these services using the instrumentality of legal metrology.

“Through such activities, government will be able to earn additional revenue through payment of fees charged for the verification and certification of the equipment to ensure they are fit for trade,’’ he said.

While calling for judicious use of the vehicles, Adebayo tasked staff of the department to be committed to their duties.

The minister tasked them to surpass the N805 million generated in 2021 to N1.5 billion in 2022.

NAN also reports that the minister granted approval for the vehicles to be deployed across the country.

Also speaking, Mr Hassan Ajibunu, the Director, Weights and Measures Department in the ministry, said that the support would enhance the operations of the department.

He said that in the past, lack of vehicles hampered their operations.

“We couldn’t navigate the hinterland to carry out our duties because in most cases the vehicles will break down.