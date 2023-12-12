ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

one and two bedroom houses will be built to accommodate IDPs in states, as part of efforts to address multi dimensional poverty in the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [Twitter:@edu_betta]
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu [Twitter:@edu_betta]

Recommended articles

The one and two bedroom houses would be built to accommodate IDPs in states, as part of efforts to address multi dimensional poverty in the country, Edu said. According to her, each house will be constructed at ₦3 million through direct labour involving the intended beneficiaries.

"The Tinubu administration is committed to providing shelter to accommodate at least five million displaced and vulnerable households in Nigeria.

“If you recall the federal government had just approved the humanitarian trust fund which has 30% donation from the government and the remaining 70% from donor agencies and individuals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said work on a similar project for IDPs has commenced in Benue.

"The ground breaking of this project was done in Benue, and as we speak they have completed the clearing of about 10 hectares for the building of 40 houses,” Edu added.

She said the structures are easy to build, and this would speed up the provision of the houses to IDPs in different part of Nigeria, especially in Borno, Zamfara, Adamawa, Yobe and other areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Tinubu, Atiku congratulate Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala on CAF awards

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

Nigeria Customs investigates officer soliciting ₦5,000 bribe at Lagos airport

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

ASUU, others worry as Nigerian lecturers ditch universities, relocates abroad

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

FG to tackle complex issues limiting capability of Nigeria Police Force

Osun Government investigates how 18 pupils suffered food poisoning in school

Osun Government investigates how 18 pupils suffered food poisoning in school

We're committed to making Enugu State agricultural hub for investors - Gov Mbah

We're committed to making Enugu State agricultural hub for investors - Gov Mbah

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yobe state Governor, Mai-Mala Buni. [Punch]

Yobe Government sensitises people with special needs to fighting Gender Based Violence

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Pulse]

Governor Obaseki presents ₦325.3bn for 2024 budget Edo State

President Bola Tinubu.

NGO urges Nigerians to rally behind Tinubu's economic recovery initiatives

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

Arrest warrants out for new CBN governor, accountant general, others over alleged fraud