Minister Edu inspects IDPs’ housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

The one and two bedroom houses would be built to accommodate IDPs in states, as part of efforts to address multi dimensional poverty in the country, Edu said. According to her, each house will be constructed at ₦3 million through direct labour involving the intended beneficiaries.

"The Tinubu administration is committed to providing shelter to accommodate at least five million displaced and vulnerable households in Nigeria.

“If you recall the federal government had just approved the humanitarian trust fund which has 30% donation from the government and the remaining 70% from donor agencies and individuals.”

The minister said work on a similar project for IDPs has commenced in Benue.

"The ground breaking of this project was done in Benue, and as we speak they have completed the clearing of about 10 hectares for the building of 40 houses,” Edu added.