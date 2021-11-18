RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister drums support for census, population control

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Thursday, drummed support for census and population control to achieve Demographic Dividend.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. [Premiumtimes]
Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen. [Premiumtimes]

Tallen, represented by Dr Olufunsho Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, made the call at the Annual Population Lecture Series (APLS) organised by National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APLS has “Rights and Peace: Mitigating Insecurity and Gender Based Violence towards Harnessing Demographic Dividend” as the theme for 2021.

The minister explained that census and population control were key to mitigating poverty and reducing Gender Based Violence (GBV).

She said that “when you fail to have population census, living standard falls, with over-burden infrastructure and GBV.

“One of the causes of GBV is poverty or insufficient resources.”

The Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, assured NPC of the ministry’s support to achieve their desired goal.

Ahmed, who was represented by Dr Olufunsho Adebiyi, called for collaboration of all to achieve greater and better Nigeria where women and girls would be protected.

The Executive Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Isa Kwarra, said that the lecture was organised through a multi sectoral partnership to annually x-ray emerging population issues.

Kwarra, represented by Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, the Chairman, Population Studies of NPC, said that the lecture was aimed at bring development issues to government’s attention.

He explained that such exercise would enable policy makers and development partners to formulate policies and programmes that would harness demographic dividends.

He added that “this year’s theme was carefully selected and richly packaged to reflect the multifaceted challenges confronting the country.

“The challenges include high incidences of insecurity and GBV which have global dimensions, with their negative effects on harnessing demographic dividend.”

Dr Okai Aku, the acting Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), expressed optimism in the capacity of the lecture to drive a purposeful nation building.

Aku said that the federation was committed to promoting conversations and constructive engagements that would result in policies and programmes that would improve the prosperity of the country.

Prof. Roda Mundi, the President, Population Association of Nigeria (PAN), commended NPC for the lecture.

Mundi expressed optimism in the capability of the commission to deliver a reliable and credible census that would enable the country to harness demographic dividends.

NAN reports that the APLS primarily focuses on topical issues relating to Nigeria’s population and development challenges.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

Agric Minister says Nigeria will be among top 3 world producers of potatoes by 2025

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

APC says Gov Akeredolu's son's appointment to head Ondo agency was on merit

Anambra PDP lawmaker rejoins party 2 months after defecting to APC

Anambra PDP lawmaker rejoins party 2 months after defecting to APC

NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

NDLEA rejects calls for legalisation of cannabis consumption

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

President Buhari signs Climate Change bill into law

Minister drums support for census, population control

Minister drums support for census, population control

Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Kaduna govt says advantages of network shutdown outweigh disadvantages

Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)