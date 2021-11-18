Minister drums support for census, population control

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APLS has “Rights and Peace: Mitigating Insecurity and Gender Based Violence towards Harnessing Demographic Dividend” as the theme for 2021.

The minister explained that census and population control were key to mitigating poverty and reducing Gender Based Violence (GBV).

She said that “when you fail to have population census, living standard falls, with over-burden infrastructure and GBV.

“One of the causes of GBV is poverty or insufficient resources.”

The Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, assured NPC of the ministry’s support to achieve their desired goal.

Ahmed, who was represented by Dr Olufunsho Adebiyi, called for collaboration of all to achieve greater and better Nigeria where women and girls would be protected.

The Executive Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Isa Kwarra, said that the lecture was organised through a multi sectoral partnership to annually x-ray emerging population issues.

Kwarra, represented by Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, the Chairman, Population Studies of NPC, said that the lecture was aimed at bring development issues to government’s attention.

He explained that such exercise would enable policy makers and development partners to formulate policies and programmes that would harness demographic dividends.

He added that “this year’s theme was carefully selected and richly packaged to reflect the multifaceted challenges confronting the country.

“The challenges include high incidences of insecurity and GBV which have global dimensions, with their negative effects on harnessing demographic dividend.”

Dr Okai Aku, the acting Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), expressed optimism in the capacity of the lecture to drive a purposeful nation building.

Aku said that the federation was committed to promoting conversations and constructive engagements that would result in policies and programmes that would improve the prosperity of the country.

Prof. Roda Mundi, the President, Population Association of Nigeria (PAN), commended NPC for the lecture.

Mundi expressed optimism in the capability of the commission to deliver a reliable and credible census that would enable the country to harness demographic dividends.