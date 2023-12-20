Minister denies making a case for exemption of women from taxation

This is contained in a statement signed by Ohaeri Joseph, her Special Assistant on Media in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to some false reports on the ‘Morning Show’ segment of the Arise TV insinuating that the Minister advocated for women not to pay tax in Nigeria.

“We wish to state categorically clear that the Minister did not canvass for women not to pay tax.

“Because as a law-abiding citizen and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, she strongly embraces the fact that there is no gender barrier for tax payment which is the civic responsibility of both men and women in the country.”

It explained that the minister, during the recent Women, Peace and Security Reference Group fourth annual forum 2023 had appealed for women under the Pink Riders scheme to be exempted from any form of harassment by the task force operators at the motor parks.

“We therefore want to warn ARISE TV to desist from their incessant and malicious reportage and shouldn’t make comments that will throw the country into confusion and chaos.

“We therefore wish to state here for record purposes that these insinuations are wrong and misrepresent what the Honourable Minister said at the event.”