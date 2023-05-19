Minister claims Nigerian police officers now well behaved

Maigari-Dingyadi said this on Friday in Abuja when he was hosted by Gad Peter, the Executive Director, Cleen Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

He said the ministry had achieved a lot in terms of police reformation, provision of infrastructure, officers residential quarters, discipline and an overall improvement in officers conducts nationwide.

“We have not had it as good as we have it now, especially in my tenure as minister and under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“For a country as big as Nigeria with its population, we know we have a lot to do in terms of public safety, police reforms and conducts, but from the little that we have done, so far we have achieved a lot.

“Police conduct has greatly improved especially while engaging with members of the public, there have been more disciplinary actions taken against officers and the police is being reformed.

“And we want to assure all that the ministry and the federal government are here to ensure that we build an all effective policing system,” he said.

Maigari-Dingyadi said that the government was working toward introduction of positive reforms in the police that would ensure that officers worked for the good of the country and for the safety and security of the people.

He said that the police valued members of the public and the ministry would continue to interact and engage with the foundation to ensure a more effective system.

“We have keenly and interestingly watched your organization and its activities and we can say that it is in tune with what Mr President perception is about the police.

“We realise that you people here at cleen foundation are working towards same objectives as the president and the ministry and that is why we are here today to rub minds on enhancing the police and we would continue to engage with you.

“We would continue to work with Civil Society Organisation(CSOs) to ensure the survival of our democracy, security and good governance and the police is happy to be associated with you,” he said.

Responding, Peter appreciated the minister for the opportunity given to the foundation to partner with the police on public safety and security.

He also lauded the ministry for the opportunity to be a part of the Police Public Compliant Committee where issues of the public against the police where being addressed.

“The committee is very useful, it gives the public a place to vent their grievances and not to take laws into their hands and the committee has been up and doing.

“The committee has been supportive and responsive to the needs of the public and we must commend the ministry, the minister and the government for such a platform where citizens can channel their concerns.

“We are also happy with the recent conducts of the police; we are happy that the police man who was assaulted by a popular Nigerian musician was able to restrain himself and not take law into his hands.

“In spite of the fact that he was well dressed, fully kitted and was representing the state at that moment,” he said.

Peter reiterated the organisation’s commitment to continue to work closely with the police to ensure that it lived up to its mandate and for the citizens to feel safe while going about their daily activities.

