Minister calls for institutionalisation of debate in FCT public schools

Mahmoud made the call in Abuja on Friday, at the grand finale of the 2024 Head-to-Head Debate Reality House.

The debate, with the topic, “Poverty a Threat to School Population”, was organised for public schools by the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, in collaboration with the FCT Reform Coordination and Service Improvement.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Grace Adayilo, said that the debate would remind Nigerians of the power of conversation.

She added that debate would also instil the importance of understanding different viewpoints on any issue among school students.

According to her, debate represents a significant component in the academic journey of students.

“Debate is much more than a competitive exercise; it is an art and a powerful tool for developing critical thinking, effective communication, and a deep understanding of complex issues.

“It challenges participants and students to view problems from multiple perspectives, engage in constructive dialogue, and present their arguments with clarity and conviction.

“As we witness the final round of this debate amongst our students in public schools, we celebrate not only the skills of our participants but also the spirit of intellectual inquiry and respectful discourse that this competition embodies.

“Ability to articulate your points, respond to counter-arguments, and engage your peers in a respectful and thoughtful manner was commendable.”

She reminded the students that the true victory lies not just in winning or losing, but in the knowledge gained, the ideas exchanged, and the friendships forged.

The minister also commended the teachers for their guidance, encouragement, dedication and mentorship, and for teaching the students the mechanics of debate.

“More importantly, I commended the teachers for instilling in the students, the value of perseverance, resilience, and the importance of informed discourse,” she added.

In his remarks, the Acting Executive Chairman of, FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Alhassan Sule, explained that the debate was to explore the hidden potential of public school students and inculcate good moral values in them.

Sule urged stakeholders to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government in the development of the education sector.

On his part, Ola Olukoyode, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), lauded the initiative, noting that the move would inculcate good morals among secondary school students.

Represented by the Assistant Commander of the Commission, in charge of Enlightenment and Re-orientation, Aisha Mohammed, the chairman stressed the need to adequately prepare school children towards building a better world.

“You have a choice: to accept the status quo or challenge it; to be part of the problem or part of the solution.

“I urge you to choose integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“Be the foot soldiers of the EFCC, see something, say something and rest assured EFCC will do something about it.