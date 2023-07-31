ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abubakar, Commander of Operation appreciated residents of the state for their support and cooperation in achieving the feat and promised that troops of the operation will continue to be just and fair to all.

OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, handing over recovered illegal weapons to Maj.-Gen. Hamza Bature, the North-Central Coordinator of NCCSALW in Jos. (Credit: NAN)
OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, handing over recovered illegal weapons to Maj.-Gen. Hamza Bature, the North-Central Coordinator of NCCSALW in Jos. (Credit: NAN)

Recommended articles

Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation, disclosed this when he handed over the recovered weapons to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Jos.

Abubakar, who reiterated the commitment towards stemming the tide of insecurity in the Plateau, said both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches were used in the recovery of the weapons.

Our troops have remained resolute in checkmating all forms of crime and violence; troops have equally maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations, leading to huge recovery of illagle weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

”On the whole, the operational success recorded by troops of OPSH led to the recovery of 130 small arms and light weapons from criminal elements.

”Out of the number, we have 29 dane guns, 53 fabricated revolver rifles, 14 AK-47 rifles, one English pistol, 21 locally fabricated pistols, one G3 rifle and eight locally fabricated AK-47 rifles.

”Others are, nine Harris burg pistols, two locally fabricated SMG, 28 AK-47 and three locally fabricated magazines, one RPG7 tube, four RPG7 rockets with chargers, 1,522 rounds of ammunitions, and 500 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, among others,” he said.

Abubakar, who thanked residents of the state for their support and cooperation in achieving the feat, promised that troops of the operation would continue to be just and fair to all.

We will sustain the tempo in order to decisively curtail the activities of criminal elements in our joint area of operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We will remain professional, decisive and responsive in the discharge of our constitutional mandate,” he said.

Receiving the illegal weapons, Maj.-Gen. Hamza Bature, the North-Central Coordinator of the centre, commended the efforts of OPSH in tackling insecurity in the state.

This is the second time OPSH is handing over recovered illegal weapons to us and we commend them for this effort.

”If one weapon is recovered from an unauthorised person, it means several lives have been saved.

”So, we call on the public to support the military and other security agencies through information sharing and intelligence gathering to end all forms of insecurity in our nation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

BREAKING: Wike arrives National Assembly for ministerial screening

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

'Strategic leadership, compulsory in the digital age' - Former UK Minister for Africa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

Health agencies set to distribute 2m doses of NTDs drug in Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

BUA Group denies allegations of illicit forex dealings with CBN

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

Military recovers 130 illegal weapons in Plateau

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

'ICPC witch-hunts no one' – Chairman

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Gov. Muftwang approves 3 more nominees for commissioners

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions