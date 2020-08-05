A revival of RevolutionNow protests in some Nigerian states on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 was met with resistance from military personnel and officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

The nationwide protests were first held exactly one year ago against the alleged incompetence and corruption in the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The convener of the protest, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) last year and accused of threatening the harmony of the nation by plotting to overthrow a democratically-elected government.

Many protesters who took part in last year's protests were also arrested and charged to court by the government.

Security operatives in Abuja cracked down on RevolutionNow protesters on Wednesday, August 5, 2020[Twitter/@YeleSowore]

A resurgence of the protests on Wednesday met with the same crackdown displayed by security operatives last year.

Wednesday's protests took place in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, Ondo, Kano, Edo, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Yobe and Jigawa.

Dozens of protesters in Abuja were arrested around the capital city's Unity Fountain and removed from the popular protest spot in police trucks.

At least 10 of the protesters who gathered at the Ikeja area of Lagos were similarly arrested by police officers while others were attacked with teargas canisters, and urged to leave the area.

One of those arrested in Lagos was Agba Jalingo, a journalist, according to Sahara Reporters, a media organisation owned by Sowore.

Six protesters were also reportedly arrested while they were addressing journalists at Ola-Iya, a popular junction in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, did not physically participate in Wednesday's protests as it would violate his bail condition while he continues to face a court trial that stemmed from his arrest last year.

However, he actively supported the protests from his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Today is the D-DAY, #RevolutionNow action nationwide and globally.

"We urge ALL Nigerian citizens home and abroad to come out to undertake mass action against tyranny, corruption, incompetence, wickedness in the highest places!

"We urge security forces to act rationally. FREEDOM!" he tweeted early on Wednesday.

He has also strongly condemned the subsequent crackdown by security operatives, and praised the resilience of Wednesday's protesters.

Last year, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, described the protest as a call that amounts to "treasonable felony and acts of terrorism".

The presidency also condemned the RevolutionNow protests, saying only an electoral process determines a change of government, not a forceful action.