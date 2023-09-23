ADVERTISEMENT
Military neutralises 52 terrorists, arrests 60 in one week

News Agency Of Nigeria

Military said troops were engaged in ambushes, raids, rescue operations, fighting patrols, attacks as well as cordon and search activities in the North East theatre.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said a total of seven terrorists comprising five adult males and two adult females surrendered to troops within the period under review.

He said the troops recovered a total number of 77 weapons and 658 different types of ammunition.

“The breakdown is as follows: 53 AK47 rifles, two AK47 rifles loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 18 locally fabricated rifles, one Beretta pistol, and three pump action guns.

“650 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 50 AK47 magazines, two rounds of 9mm ammo, six rounds of 7.62 NATO and five fragmentation jackets.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 15 vehicles, 12 motorcycles, 12 Bicycles, five mobile phones, 12 cutlasses, two generator sets, two gas cylinders, 133 livestock and a sum of N602,000 and Airtel airtime worth N8,000,” he said.

Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe denied oil thieves an estimated N946.38 million being the value of seizures in the South-South region.

He stated that the troops recovered 496,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 83,400 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,200 litres of PMS, four pumping machines, five speed boats, 34 dugout pits, 57 storage tanks, 16 wooden boats, 85 ovens and three outboard engines.

According to him, the mission of the military against terrorists and other violent extremist groups in the country remains unchanged.

“The military will continue with aggressive operations to force these groups to submission,” he added.

The defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai were engaged in ambushes, raids, rescue operations, fighting patrols, attacks as well as cordon and search activities in the North East theatre.

He added that troops of Operations Hadarun Daji, Safe Haven, Whirl Punch and Whirl Stroke had also sustained aggressive postures against bandits and other criminals in North West and North Central.

According to him, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted 22 operations, 13 fighting patrols, six confidence-building patrols and one raid operation within the period under review.

He said that the areas covered included Mbaayande, Mbamazu and Mbaagudu villages of Konshiga Local Government Area of Benue.

“Troops of Joint Task Force Operations UDO KA and Operation Search and Flush in the Southeast region sustained momentum in the fight against insecurity in the region.

“Troops apprehended five suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ikwo and Ihiala Local Government Areas of Ebonyi and Anambra, respectively.

“The military will through its operations continue to make improvements towards ensuring the safety of citizens and restoring security across the country.

“Citizens are encouraged to know something, say something and let the military do something about it,” Buba said.

