Military launches “Operation Still Waters” in 6 states to tackle crimes

Launching the exercise in Ibadan, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gold Chibuishi, 2 Division Nigerian Army, said: ”the operation is one of those operations conceived by the Army to boost troops’ ability to tackle the current security challenges in Nigeria”.

Chibuishi said that the army would work in collaboration with other security agencies to address the security challenges in the states under the division.

The GOC said that the operation would metamorphosis into real time operation to check criminality.

“The operation will be based on real time operation to checkmate criminality and strengthen civil/military relation between security and people of the states under the division areas of responsibility.

”Other operations currently being launched in other zones are exercise Enduring Peace in the North Central and Exercise Golden Dawn in South East and parts of South South.

“These exercise is expected to be conducted concurrently with other operations in the North East and North West,” the GOC said.

He requested for the cooperation of the public for the success of the operation and commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya for the support and initiatives.

In his remark, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, commended the army for collaborating with other security agencies in tackling insecurity.

Makinde, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, said that the issue of insecurity cannot be won without synergy with other security agencies and the public.

He pledged the support of his administration and the people of the state toward the success of the operation.