Military kills scores of suspected terrorists, recovers large cache of arms

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

The director also said that large cache of arms and ammunition in different theatres of operations were recovered.

Danmadami, said that both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded between May 4 and May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the North East, he said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai had sustained offensive against terrorist and other criminal elements through intense ground and air operations, which yielded tremendous successes.

He said the troops had during the period neutralised 26 suspected Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, as well as arrested 25 logistics suppliers, one spy and another suspected terrorist.

Danmadami said the troops also rescued one of the kidnapped Chibok School girls.

He, added that 511 suspected terrorists and members of their families comprising 99 adult male, 161 adult female and 251 children surrendered at different locations.

He said that the rescued Chibok School girl, Saratu Dauda was on serial 10 of the list of the abducted girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the surrendered claimed to have escaped the terrorists camp due to troops intensive offensive in the general area.

“Also, a JAS fighter surrendered to troops at Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno, claiming that his motivation to surrender was due to military offensive in Sambisa forest area.

“Consequently, within the weeks in review troops recovered 17 AK-47 rifles, one AK-49 rifle, eight SMGs, 15 grenades rifles, two pump action guns, one LMG, one Ma rifle, four AA guns.

“Troops also recovered two AA barrel, 12 dane guns, 38 AK47 magazines, two double barrel guns, 3,896 rounds of .50 inch, 2,189 rounds of 12.7mm, 1,475 rounds of 9mm and 86 rounds of 12.7mm x 108API.

“Also recovered are 183 rounds of shilka, 60 rounds of 40mm BGL, two rounds of 7.62mm x 39 B/SP, 34 cartons of sig pistol, 125 RPG bombs, 52 x 36 hand grenade, five SMK bombs, and 13 RPG tubes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eight 76mm bombs, 130 SMK grenade (tear gas) 13 x PG 42 grenade, and 247 rounds of 38mm SMK bombs, 15 RPG tail pin, 275 rounds of 7.62mm special, 163 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 440 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 364 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, were also recovered.

“234 rounds of AK49 ammo, one G3 skeletal weapon, two AK47 working parts, two mortar bombs, two 60mm mortar tube, one shoulder grenade launcher, eight propeller charger (155 gun), among several Improvised Explosive Devices too were recovered,” he said.

The director, defence media operations, further said that scores of suspected terrorists were also killed in an air bombardment by the air component, while many gun trucks were destroyed in the air strike.

In the North Central, Danmadami said that the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised two suspected terrorists and arrested 25 suspected criminals during the period.

In North West, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, eliminated 12 suspected terrorists and arrested 26 suspected criminals as well as rescued 24 kidnapped civilians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the troops recovered different calibre of weapons and several military uniforms and accoutrements.

According to him, the air component bombarded suspected terrorists camps in Zamfara, saying the feedback revealed that several suspected terrorists were neutralised in the airstrike.

“Furthermore, on May 10, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction operation at Sabon Birnin in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The operation was carried out following reports of sighting suspected terrorists on seven motorcycles fleeing North West of Sabon Birnin.

“Accordingly, the targets was engaged, neutralising the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In another air operation, an air strike was conducted at Warari and Sambo in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, sequel to INTEL of terrorists activities at the locations.

“Accordingly, the locations were attacked with bombs and rockets and the suspected terrorists neutralised,” he said.