Troops kill 481 terrorists, arrest 741 suspects, says Lagbaja's death won't stop us

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also recovered 480 weapons and 9,026 assorted ammunition, comprising 263 AK47 rifles, 81 locally fabricated guns, 91 Dane guns and 76 pump action guns.

He added that troops also recovered 5,683 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,944 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 642 cartridges, 160 assorted arms and 1,526 assorted ammunition during the month.

According to him, troops have done a tremendous job of significantly dismantling the terror groups across the country in various theatres of operations.

“Our strategy remains to undermine the ability of these terror groups and their cohorts.

“Troops conducted simultaneous strikes on several terrorist enclaves and hideouts across the country.

“The Air Force carried out bombardments and air interdiction on these terrorist hideouts and enclaves with precision, thereby diminishing the fighting capabilities of these terrorists.

“On the whole, even as the armed forces mourn the tragic passing away of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. T.A. Lagbaja, we will not allow his passing to derail our focus to destroy the terrorists.

“We are rather inspired by his actions on the battlefield as a war commander as well as his strong desire to defeat the terrorists in order to end the war,” he said.

In the North-East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, conducted synchronised offensives between the air force and ground forces striking and dislodging terrorists from their hideouts and strongholds.

He said the exerted military pressure on the terrorists in the North East resulted in the killing of 198 terrorists, apprehending 166 suspects and rescuing of 156 kidnapped hostages.

He added that the troops recorded 257 surrendered BH/ISWAP terrorists’ combatants and their families as well as recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, neutralised 50 violent extremists, apprehended 202 and rescued 165 kidnapped hostages during the month.

In the North-West, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had remained focused on their mission to create a conducive and stable security environment for agricultural activities and other forms of socio-economic activities in the zone.

According to him, troops embarked on several offensive operations, canalising and destroying these terrorists in their hideouts and enclaves through ground and air operations.

He said that the troops neutralised 163 terrorists, apprehended 82 suspects and rescued 80 kidnapped hostages.

“Additionally, troops recovered 121 AK47 rifles, 32 fabricated guns, 53 assorted arms, 2,134 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1,015 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 75 assorted ammunition.

“Also, troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralised 30 terrorists, arrested 111 suspects and rescued 52 kidnapped hostages.

