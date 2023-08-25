ADVERTISEMENT
Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger

Bayo Wahab

36 officers were killed in the ambush in Niger State.

Mass burial for soldiers killed in ambush in Niger State. [Channels TV]
Mass burial for soldiers killed in ambush in Niger State. [Channels TV]

On Monday, August 14, 2023, bandits ambushed the troops Niger State and many officers were killed.

The incident prompted the redeployment the Air Force evacuation aircraft, but while on its way to Niger State, the aircraft crashed killing all passengers.

In the breakdown of casualties by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it was said that 36 officers were killed in the incidents.

Some of the officers had already been buried by their families.

The mass burial ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.

Below is the full list of military personnel for burial.

1. LATE MAJ SA ONI

2. LATE FLT LT ANTHONY DURYUMSU

3. LATE FLT LT IBRAHIM ADAMU

4. LATE LT GM ODUSAMI

5. LATE LT US ALKALI

6. LATE SGT FARUK MOHAMMED

7. LATE CPL IBRAHIM GARBA

8. LATE CPL CHIROMA POGU

9. LATE CPL ADAMA ISAAC

10. LATE CPL HARUNA JAMILU

11. LATE CPL SAMAILA BASHIRU 12. LATE AB SULEIMAN MK (NN)

13. LATE CPL JAURO AMOS (NAF)

14. LATE LCPL SUNDAY OKOPI

15. LATE LCPL EKPANYO EDETD 16. LATE LCPL ALARIBE DANIEL (NAF)

17. LATE LCPL BRIGSS STEPHEN (NAF)

18. LATE LCPL YAKUBU AYUBA

19. LATE LCPL NURA MOHAMMED

20. LATE PTE HABIB ALIYU

21. LATE PTE TANKO WAJE

22. LATE ACM ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHAMAN (NAF)

Bayo Wahab

