Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger
36 officers were killed in the ambush in Niger State.
On Monday, August 14, 2023, bandits ambushed the troops Niger State and many officers were killed.
The incident prompted the redeployment the Air Force evacuation aircraft, but while on its way to Niger State, the aircraft crashed killing all passengers.
In the breakdown of casualties by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it was said that 36 officers were killed in the incidents.
Some of the officers had already been buried by their families.
The mass burial ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.
Below is the full list of military personnel for burial.
1. LATE MAJ SA ONI
2. LATE FLT LT ANTHONY DURYUMSU
3. LATE FLT LT IBRAHIM ADAMU
4. LATE LT GM ODUSAMI
5. LATE LT US ALKALI
6. LATE SGT FARUK MOHAMMED
7. LATE CPL IBRAHIM GARBA
8. LATE CPL CHIROMA POGU
9. LATE CPL ADAMA ISAAC
10. LATE CPL HARUNA JAMILU
11. LATE CPL SAMAILA BASHIRU 12. LATE AB SULEIMAN MK (NN)
13. LATE CPL JAURO AMOS (NAF)
14. LATE LCPL SUNDAY OKOPI
15. LATE LCPL EKPANYO EDETD 16. LATE LCPL ALARIBE DANIEL (NAF)
17. LATE LCPL BRIGSS STEPHEN (NAF)
18. LATE LCPL YAKUBU AYUBA
19. LATE LCPL NURA MOHAMMED
20. LATE PTE HABIB ALIYU
21. LATE PTE TANKO WAJE
22. LATE ACM ABUBAKAR ABDULRAHAMAN (NAF)
