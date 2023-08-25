Military holds mass burial for 22 officers killed in Niger

On Monday, August 14, 2023, bandits ambushed the troops Niger State and many officers were killed.

The incident prompted the redeployment the Air Force evacuation aircraft, but while on its way to Niger State, the aircraft crashed killing all passengers.

In the breakdown of casualties by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, August 17, 2023, it was said that 36 officers were killed in the incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the officers had already been buried by their families.

The mass burial ceremony was attended by the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.

Below is the full list of military personnel for burial.

1. LATE MAJ SA ONI

2. LATE FLT LT ANTHONY DURYUMSU

ADVERTISEMENT

3. LATE FLT LT IBRAHIM ADAMU

4. LATE LT GM ODUSAMI

5. LATE LT US ALKALI

6. LATE SGT FARUK MOHAMMED

7. LATE CPL IBRAHIM GARBA

ADVERTISEMENT

8. LATE CPL CHIROMA POGU

9. LATE CPL ADAMA ISAAC

10. LATE CPL HARUNA JAMILU

11. LATE CPL SAMAILA BASHIRU 12. LATE AB SULEIMAN MK (NN)

13. LATE CPL JAURO AMOS (NAF)

ADVERTISEMENT

14. LATE LCPL SUNDAY OKOPI

15. LATE LCPL EKPANYO EDETD 16. LATE LCPL ALARIBE DANIEL (NAF)

17. LATE LCPL BRIGSS STEPHEN (NAF)

18. LATE LCPL YAKUBU AYUBA

19. LATE LCPL NURA MOHAMMED

ADVERTISEMENT

20. LATE PTE HABIB ALIYU

21. LATE PTE TANKO WAJE