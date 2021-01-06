The Defence Headquarters says the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has eliminated several Boko Haram terrorists in an air attack on the Wamdeo-Chul axis in the Southern part of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the air strike also destroyed two gun trucks belonging to the terrorists.

Enenche said the feat was achieved on Tuesday, when the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships was deployed to provide close air support to ground troops as they repelled terrorists.

He said the terrorists attempted to breach the two locations when the troops repelled them.

According to him, upon sighting the NAF helicopter gunships, the terrorists, mounted on gun trucks and motorcycles, attempted to beat a hasty retreat whilst firing at the attack aircraft.

“However, they were hit by the helicopters’ barrage of rocket and cannon fire, which resulted in the immobilization of two of the gun trucks, one of which was seen engulfed in flames.

“Several of the terrorists were also neutralized in the attack, while a few others were mopped-up as the helicopters continued to strafe the fleeing insurgents".