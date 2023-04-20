The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Military destroys 46 illegal refineries, arrest 28 suspects

News Agency Of Nigeria

Danmadami said troops of Operation UDO KA had sustained offensive in the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists.

Nigerian military at an illegal refinery
The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops conducted operational activities at different locations within Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

He said the troops, in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip, also recovered 186,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 407,500 litres of crude oil, nine vehicles, two pumping machines, four motorcycles, two speedboats, one generator and two outboard engines.

“Troops equally arrested 28 suspected criminals, recovered five weapons and 300 assorted ammunition at different locations within the general area of operations.

“All items recovered and the arrested suspects within the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Additionally, a total of N259.2 million were denied oil thieves within the weeks in focus.

“Similarly, the air component conducted series of air interdiction operation at Abisse, a location that was sighted with several illegal refining sites with drums and reservoirs loaded with suspected illegally refined products.

“Consequently, the location was engaged and destroyed accordingly,” he said.

In South East, Danmadami said troops of Operation UDO KA had sustained offensive in the fight against the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists.

He said the troops had within the period neutralised nine suspected terrorists, arrested 13 and rescued one kidnapped victim in different operations within the zone.

He added that the troops recovered three AK47 rifles, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special, five AK47 magazines, three RPG anti personnel bombs, 17 IEDs, nine IED wires, five vehicles and other sundry items.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

