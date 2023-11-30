ADVERTISEMENT
Military boosts security at INEC's headquarters in Lokoja amid mob siege

News Agency Of Nigeria

INEC had earlier reported that the mob barricaded all accesses to the office and prevented employees from discharging their duties.

Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Bethrand Onuoha invited the military to the INEC office after the mob laid the siege. Onuoha alerted the Commander, 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Haruna Dasuki to assist in securing the INEC office.

I have no option other than to invite the military to join us, the police, in securing the INEC office.

“The presence of troops really helped. It is the responsibility of the police to protect all citizens and property and that we will continue to do,’’ Onuoha assured.

INEC itself had earlier reported to the police that its office was under siege. Its Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Gabriel Longpet, stated in Lokoja that the mob barricaded all accesses to the office and prevented employees from discharging their duties.

The mob also prevented counsel representing political parties that took part in the Nov. 11 off-cycle governorship election in the state from inspecting documents and materials used in the exercise.

“It took the intervention of the Nigerian Army to calm the situation. The security agencies have assured us that they will maintain normalcy on our premises,’’ he stated.

Longpet assured all political parties and litigants that INEC would grant unimpeded access to all materials needed to prosecute their petitions on the election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

