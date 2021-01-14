Troops of Operation Delta Safe last week arrested two people for involvement in the smuggling of fertilizer into Nigeria.

The two were arrested during a routine patrol on January 9, 2021 when gun boats of Forward Operating Base Ibaka intercepted a large wooden boat around Effiat waterways.

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said during a media briefing on Thursday, January 14 that 1,184 25kg bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertilizer, suspected to have been smuggled from Cameroon, were found in the boat.

Enenche explained that while fertilizers are majorly for agricultural purposes, the possibility of being acquired by criminals for sinister purposes cannot be disregarded by the authorities.

He said the confiscated fertilizer poses a security threat, especially in light of current security challenges, as it remains a potential component for the fabrication of explosives owing to its content of ammonium nitrate.

"Suspects and items are currently in custody and will soon be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting authority," he said.

Two other suspects were also arrested by troops during a routine patrol around Mbo River when Forward Operating Base Ibaka gun boats intercepted a medium-sized wooden boat laden with 17 drums of 300 litres of products suspected to be PMS on January 11.

Another January 11 operation by the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Escravos also led to the discovery of one large wooden boat laden with about 215,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

Troops acted on intelligence that led to the discovery and confiscation of the product along Jones Creek, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Enenche said the Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to eradicating crime in the country.