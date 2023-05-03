Nigeria drags Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp to court over advertisements
The judgement is expected to be served at Meta's corporate headquarters in due course.
ARCON alleges that Meta has been publishing and exposing various advertisements targeted at the Nigerian market without proper vetting and approval, in violation of the country’s advertising laws.
ARCON is seeking ₦30 billion in damages from Meta and its agent AT3 Resources Limited for the alleged breach of advertisement regulations.
The court has granted approval for the case to proceed, with Meta and AT3 Resources Limited named as the first and second defendants, respectively.
