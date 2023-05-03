The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria drags Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp to court over advertisements

Ima Elijah

The judgement is expected to be served at Meta's corporate headquarters in due course.

Meta platforms [Pymnts.com]
Meta platforms [Pymnts.com]

Recommended articles

ARCON alleges that Meta has been publishing and exposing various advertisements targeted at the Nigerian market without proper vetting and approval, in violation of the country’s advertising laws.

ARCON is seeking ₦30 billion in damages from Meta and its agent AT3 Resources Limited for the alleged breach of advertisement regulations.

The court has granted approval for the case to proceed, with Meta and AT3 Resources Limited named as the first and second defendants, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judgement is expected to be served at Meta's corporate headquarters in due course.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria drags Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp to court over advertisements

Nigeria drags Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp to court over advertisements

3 legal risks Seyi Tinubu faces from purchase of London mansion

3 legal risks Seyi Tinubu faces from purchase of London mansion

Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

Frustration soars as NLC, TUC strike causes chaos at Lagos Airport

Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Tinubu arrives Port Harcourt to commission Wike’s projects

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Nigeria is emerging as the next disinformation battleground

Nigeria is emerging as the next disinformation battleground

FG reacts to ASUU’s arbitration request May 11

FG reacts to ASUU’s arbitration request May 11

Nigeria begs UK govt for mercy as Ekweremadu faces 10 years in jail

Nigeria begs UK govt for mercy as Ekweremadu faces 10 years in jail

Fintiri commends arrest of suspended Adamawa REC

Fintiri commends arrest of suspended Adamawa REC

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of this flavour of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates