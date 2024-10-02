ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mercenaries will crush bandits, terrorists in no time - Ndume tells Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ndume said it's a global practice for governments to enlist the services of military contractors over some time to combat insecurity in collaboration with local security agencies.

Bola Tinubu and Ali Ndume [Facebook]
Bola Tinubu and Ali Ndume [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Senator spoke following a recent terrorist attack, which led to the death of six farmers and the abduction of five others in the Ngoshe community in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a phone conversation with journalists on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Ndume said the mercenaries would be effective in combating insecurity in all hotspots in both the Nort-East and North-West of the country.

He argued that it's a global practice for governments to enlist the services of military contractors over some time to combat insecurity in collaboration with local security agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All across the world, governments hire the services of military contractors to engage in certain places.

ALSO READ: 'You're not a man' - Ndume critiqued after public apology over anti-Tinubu remark

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can consider this as a short measure. These contractors will work with our military and civilian JTF, who understand the terrain.

“These contractors will come with their equipment and military hardware. In a very short time, they’ll eliminate those Boko Haram terrorists. The contractors can also be used to eliminate those bandits operating in the north-west.

“Over a period, the federal government can now recruit youths to join the military and raise the number to at least one million. But in the interim, I think the president should consider this option of hiring military contractors,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG tells Nigerians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war escalates

FG tells Nigerians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah war escalates

Mercenaries will crush bandits, terrorists in no time - Ndume tells Tinubu

Mercenaries will crush bandits, terrorists in no time - Ndume tells Tinubu

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Idris gifts land cruisers to 4 First-Class Emirs, recognises role in State peace

Idris gifts land cruisers to 4 First-Class Emirs, recognises role in State peace

Nasarawa Electoral Commission sets November 2 for local government elections

Nasarawa Electoral Commission sets November 2 for local government elections

Court to rule on Emir Ado-Bayero's mini palace renovation case, October 10

Court to rule on Emir Ado-Bayero's mini palace renovation case, October 10

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Bauchi parents protest 40% hike in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops [NAN]

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality