Mercenaries will crush bandits, terrorists in no time - Ndume tells Tinubu

The Senator spoke following a recent terrorist attack, which led to the death of six farmers and the abduction of five others in the Ngoshe community in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

In a phone conversation with journalists on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Ndume said the mercenaries would be effective in combating insecurity in all hotspots in both the Nort-East and North-West of the country.

He argued that it's a global practice for governments to enlist the services of military contractors over some time to combat insecurity in collaboration with local security agencies.

“All across the world, governments hire the services of military contractors to engage in certain places.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can consider this as a short measure. These contractors will work with our military and civilian JTF, who understand the terrain.

“These contractors will come with their equipment and military hardware. In a very short time, they’ll eliminate those Boko Haram terrorists. The contractors can also be used to eliminate those bandits operating in the north-west.