As court resumes Senator Dino Melaye’s criminal trial, the senator caused drama as he entered the courtroom with the help of two aides.

The senator representing Kogi West told the court that he was injured and could not stand in the dock for the trial.

Melaye is facing a six count criminal charges of attempted suicide, escape from police custody, damage to police property, mischief’s, and threat to public servants.

Earlier in May, the trail judge adjourned the case to September 11, 18 and October 3, 2019 for further hearing and examination of witnesses by the defence counsel.

The senator was, however, assisted into the courtroom by two of his aides, who claimed the senator can’t walk alone.

Vanguard reports that Melaye’s counsel, Benson Igbanoi, who stood in for Mike Ozekhome told the court that the senator was injured in the recent Kogi gubernatorial primary election, when gunmen invaded the venue of the election.

In his ruling, Justice Sylvester Orji, accepted the senator’s plea and adjourned to October 3 and 10, 2019.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Pulse reported how Melaye sustained injury and also lost the governorship ticket of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in Kogi State in the party’s primary election.

Melaye came fourth in the election with 70 votes.