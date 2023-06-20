What you should know about the new men Tinubu put in charge of security

Tinubu also appointed Rear Adm. E.A Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, as Chief of the Air Staff, while Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye was appointed Chief of Defence Intelligence among others.

Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa - Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

The new CDS, Gen. Musa, born on December 25, 1967 in Sokoto, hails from Zangon Kataf in Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is a member of the 38th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy and was commissioned on September 21, 1991 into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps.

Musa holds a Masters Degree in Defence Studies, from the National Defence University Changing in Beijing China.

He has held several command appointments in the cause of his military career, and was at the thick of the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists for over a decade.

He was Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai in the North East, before his deployment as Commander Infantry Corps, from where he was appointed as CDS.

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja - Chief of Army Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The new COAS, Lagbaja hails from Ilobu in Oṣun and is a member of the 39 regular course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He holds a Bachelor degree in Geography from NDA Kaduna, and Masters Degree from U.S. Army War College.

Until his elevation as COAS, Lagbaja was the Chief of Operation (Army), and had served as General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Kaduna as well as 82 Division, Nigerian Army Enugu.

He had participated and held command positions in several military operations, including Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi Peninsula, United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Operation ZAKI.

He was also part of the Internal Security Operation in Benue; Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Operation MESA/UDO KA, and Internal Security Operation in the South East.

ADVERTISEMENT

As GOC 1 Division in Kaduna, he personally led troops of Operation FOREST SANITY in confronting terrorists in Kaduna and Niger States.

Rear Adm. E.A Ogalla - Chief of Naval Staff

The new Chief of Naval Staff hails from Enugu Ezike in Enugu State and is also a member of 39 Regular Course of NDA.

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Lessons Learnt at Naval Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.

Ogalla is a regular combatant and has held several command appointments and attended several courses both home and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar - Chief of the Air Staff

The new CAS, AVM Abubakar was born on September 11, 1970 and hails from Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State.

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a member of 39 Regular Course of NDA and was commissioned Pilot Officer on September 19, 1992.

He was the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command until his new appointment and has attended several courses.

Abubakar holds Bachelor of Science Degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna and Basic Flying Training Courses at the 301 Flying Training School Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also attended the National Defence Course at the Nasser Higher Military Academy, Cairo – Egypt, and holds Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye - Chief of Defence Intelligence

The new Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Undiandeye hails from Bedia in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He was until his appointment the Commandant of the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

Undiandeye was a member of the Troop Contributing Countries Working Group for the development of second edition of the United Nation Infantry Battalion Manual (UNIBAM) published in 2020 by the UN office of military affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT