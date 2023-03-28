ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MC Oluomo must pay if found guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov

Nurudeen Shotayo

Hamzat said anyone found to have committed atrocities during the just-concluded elections must be made to face justice.

MC Oluomo must pay if guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov. [NigeriaInfo]
MC Oluomo must pay if guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov. [NigeriaInfo]

Recommended articles

MC Oluomo is a known member of the All Progressives Congress and has on numerous occasions declared his support for the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He has been at the centre of controversy after he was captured in a video issuing threats to Igbo voters a few days before the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

He received a lot of criticism for the action, which he later came out to debunk in another video. But, many critics have not bought Oluomo's explanation and have mounted pressure on security agencies to bring him in for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the development during his appearance on a Channels Television programme, 'Sunrise Daily,' on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Deputy governor said anyone found to have committed any atrocity during the last elections should be made to pay for it.

Although Hamzat said he was not calling for the arrest of anybody, he said all the facts should be examined and MC Oluomo should be made to pay if found guilty of breaking the law.

Hamzat's words: Well, I am not calling for the arrest of anybody, I am not a police officer, I am not a prosecutor, but people will look at the evidence.

“And in the case of MC Oluomo, he has actually come out to say that he was referring to a woman, who also come out to say that she has known MC Oluomo for years and that he was referring to her, so I don’t know the facts. But people should examine the facts and if in truth he has broken the law, he must pay for it.

“But my point which I want to make is that we all diminish this country when we actually exaggerate what happens. We have an election where you have this number of polling units and you have less than 1 per cent that have a problem and we now make it look like that 1 per cent is more important than the 99 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that it is just outrageous and we should not diminish our country by saying the election is bad. No, this was a great election. Atrocities were committed and people should pay for that.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

FG to build 3 resettlement camps for 20,000 Nigerian refugees

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

Ortom withdraws case against APC Senator-elect, begs for forgiveness

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

How APC, PDP underestimated 'Obidients' - Former Minister

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

NEMA confirms 1 life lost in Balogun Market fire incident

Adeleke recalls suspended Osun Health Insurance Scheme boss

Adeleke recalls suspended Osun Health Insurance Scheme boss

Gbajabiamila wants Nigerians to learn from Tinubu as he clocks 71

Gbajabiamila wants Nigerians to learn from Tinubu as he clocks 71

MC Oluomo must pay if found guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov

MC Oluomo must pay if found guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov

Senate passes bills to extend implementation of 2022 budget

Senate passes bills to extend implementation of 2022 budget

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners