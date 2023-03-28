MC Oluomo must pay if found guilty of breaking the law - Lagos Deputy gov

MC Oluomo is a known member of the All Progressives Congress and has on numerous occasions declared his support for the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He has been at the centre of controversy after he was captured in a video issuing threats to Igbo voters a few days before the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

He received a lot of criticism for the action, which he later came out to debunk in another video. But, many critics have not bought Oluomo's explanation and have mounted pressure on security agencies to bring him in for questioning.

Reacting to the development during his appearance on a Channels Television programme, 'Sunrise Daily,' on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, the Deputy governor said anyone found to have committed any atrocity during the last elections should be made to pay for it.

Although Hamzat said he was not calling for the arrest of anybody, he said all the facts should be examined and MC Oluomo should be made to pay if found guilty of breaking the law.

Hamzat's words: “Well, I am not calling for the arrest of anybody, I am not a police officer, I am not a prosecutor, but people will look at the evidence.

“And in the case of MC Oluomo, he has actually come out to say that he was referring to a woman, who also come out to say that she has known MC Oluomo for years and that he was referring to her, so I don’t know the facts. But people should examine the facts and if in truth he has broken the law, he must pay for it.

“But my point which I want to make is that we all diminish this country when we actually exaggerate what happens. We have an election where you have this number of polling units and you have less than 1 per cent that have a problem and we now make it look like that 1 per cent is more important than the 99 per cent.

