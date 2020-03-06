Lagos Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo says the union is making efforts to prevent Coronavirus at motor parks in the state.

Oluomo said the union is providing sanitisers at various parks in the state to prevent any probable spread of the disease.

According to Punch, the NURTW boss said this during a visit by the state ministry of health and strategy team to his office in Oko Oba area of the state.

He said, “In a bid to stop the ravaging Coronavirus, the union is contributing its quota by making hand sanitizers available at our parks.

“As we are aware, our members interact with different kinds of people at motor parks and this makes them vulnerable to infectious disease.

“We will also be holding an enlightenment campaign amongst our members to create awareness about the virus.”

Oluomo also urged commercial drivers to cultivate regular hand-washing habit and maintain personal hygiene.