Popular Lagos politician Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya now has a new relationship which has gone public.

Since the turn of the year, MC Oluomo and Ehi Oghebor’s relationship have become public via social media.

Oghebor went public with the relationship and has continued to share moments with her man on social media.

In a photo she first shared in January, she kisses MC Oluomo on the cheek although she covers the politician’s face with an emoji.

Since then, she has talked about her relationship with the Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The couple was spotted at the fifth coronation anniversary of the Oluwo of Iwo Land held in January 2021. Ogbebor shared a video of her man spraying her Naira notes at the party.

In a recent video she posted on Instagram, MC Oluomo is seen dancing in a car while controlling the steering wheel.

To further confirm the gist, one of MC Oluomo kids referred to her as ‘my daddy’s wife’ in an Instagram comment.

With the relationship now public notice, these are three things you should know about the socialite.

1. Background

Although born and raised in Benin City, Edo State Ogbebor is originally from Imo State. She completed her primary and secondary school in Benin and had her university education at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma where she graduated with a degree in Micro-Biology.

2. Boss lady

After graduation, Ogbebor worked as a marketer for an insurance firm for eight years before entering interior decoration in 2011. Her first job as an entrepreneur was in Imo State. In 2016, she expanded her business into hospitality.

Nowadays, she is known as the founder and CEO/MD of Sayaveth Interiors & Hotels and a well-connected businesswoman.

No wonder she got angry with the gist going around that her new man MC Oloumo funded her new house.

“I’m beating my chest to say it. No man spent one dime on my house. If you did and you’re a man and you don’t speak up, God will punish you. I’m betting a $100,000. Come out if you claim to have bankrolled me,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

“Or you spent one Naira in my business or building my house. I built my house myself. I’m on the road at times, four days a week. I do it for myself and my kids.”

The house in question was the grand seven-bedroom mansion in Lagos she recently moved in to around her 35th birthday in 2020.

She has a video of the mansion on her social media page; the expensive residence has an abundance of gold in its interior design and state of the art features.

3. Marriages

Ehi Ogbebor was married to Warri billionare Ken Bramor but the marriage ended after a messy split Instagram

Ogbebor has been married twice. Her first marriage which produced two children ended around 2007. Not much is known about that union nor the man she was married to.

10 years after the end of her first marriage, she got married again to Warri billionaire and oil magnate Ken Bramor. The wedding which took place in Benin in November 2017 was the talk of the town for months because of how expensive and lavish it was.

It was rumoured that the couple gave out exotic cars to guests as souvenirs. The couple had a daughter together before they split.

The spilt was also messy. Ogbebor publicly accused her ex-husband of being a ritualist and a serial cheat.