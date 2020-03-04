Founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka says there’s no month he does not spend at least $2 million on philanthropic activities.

According to TheNation, Mbaka made this known when he presented N18.8 million to the management of Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Emene, Enugu on behalf of Multi-Life Savers for the Less Privileged, a non-governmental arm of his ministry.

The cleric gave a bag of rice and N10 million to 200 select members of the Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria for empowerment.

Speaking during the presentation of the gift items, Mbaka said the N18.8 million was meant to cover accumulated free medical services the hospital had rendered on his bill to indigent people.

The cleric added that the hospital is one of the health facilities his foundation usually refers indigent patients to receive free medicare to save their lives.

He said, “We are basically here to continue the relationship that this wonderful health facility has with our charity organisation and Adoration Ministry, Enugu.

“We presented a bank draft worth N18.8 million to them to cover the accumulated bills of indigent patients they had treated at our instance, plus a deposit for other indigent patients that would come here in future.

“We do this every day and it is on record that there is no month that I don’t spend at least $2 million silently, on charity.

“So, this visit is just one out of several charity outings that we undertake without any publicity.

Mbaka also said beneficiaries of his charity programme include Catholics, Pentecostals, and Muslims.

“I represent the ministry here, as the chief servant. What we are doing is physical but I am also here, on behalf of the supernatural part of the exercise.

“This programme is purely inter-religious, inter-tribal and interdenominational. Among the beneficiaries are Catholics, Pentecostals, and Muslims, among others.”