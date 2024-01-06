Max Air gets lion's share as Tinubu approves 3 airlines for 2024 Hajj

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airlines are Air Peace Ltd., FlyNas and Max Air.

Mrs Fatima Sanda-Usara, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Sanda-Usara also disclosed that the Tinubu-led Federal Government approved three other air cargo companies that will airfreight pilgrims’ excess luggage.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the three air cargos are Cargo Zeal Technologies Ltd., Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Ltd.

She said that the approval reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for Nigerian intending pilgrims.

“Consequently, the Federal Government concurrently approved the allocation of pilgrims from various states to each of the approved airlines as follows:

“​Air Peace is to transport intending pilgrims from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kwara, Ondo, Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“FlyNas will transport intending pilgrims from Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And Max Air with the highest allocation will be responsible for moving pilgrims from Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau states.

She explained that the allocation of pilgrims to the airlines was in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on the transportation of pilgrims under the government quota.

“However, state governments may choose to designate any of the approved freight companies to convey their pilgrims’ excess luggage.

“Should any state enter such an exclusive arrangement, the decision should be communicated to NAHCON accordingly.

“The Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, congratulated the approved airlines on their selection and called on them to gear up to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage in the 2024 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that NAHCON remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in pilgrimage organisation, with a focus on the safety and satisfaction of pilgrims.