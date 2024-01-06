ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Max Air gets lion's share as Tinubu approves 3 airlines for 2024 Hajj

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAHCON vowed that it remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in pilgrimage organisation, with a focus on the safety and satisfaction of pilgrims.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airlines are Air Peace Ltd., FlyNas and Max Air.

Mrs Fatima Sanda-Usara, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Sanda-Usara also disclosed that the Tinubu-led Federal Government approved three other air cargo companies that will airfreight pilgrims’ excess luggage.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the three air cargos are Cargo Zeal Technologies Ltd., Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Ltd.

She said that the approval reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for Nigerian intending pilgrims.

“Consequently, the Federal Government concurrently approved the allocation of pilgrims from various states to each of the approved airlines as follows:

“​Air Peace is to transport intending pilgrims from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kwara, Ondo, Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“FlyNas will transport intending pilgrims from Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And Max Air with the highest allocation will be responsible for moving pilgrims from Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau states.

She explained that the allocation of pilgrims to the airlines was in line with the subsisting Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia on the transportation of pilgrims under the government quota.

However, state governments may choose to designate any of the approved freight companies to convey their pilgrims’ excess luggage.

“Should any state enter such an exclusive arrangement, the decision should be communicated to NAHCON accordingly.

“The Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, congratulated the approved airlines on their selection and called on them to gear up to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage in the 2024 season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that NAHCON remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in pilgrimage organisation, with a focus on the safety and satisfaction of pilgrims.

Sanda-Usara revealed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar is set to lead a delegation from the NAHCON to partake in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 2024 hajj on Jan. 7.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Borno pays ₦55.9m to settle school fees of 153 poor medical students

Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Delta Speaker promises state socio-economic growth, political stability in 2024

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Nasarawa lawmaker disburses ₦6m scholarship to 461 students

Rivers LG alerts security agencies about plan to stage politically-sponsored protests

Rivers LG alerts security agencies about plan to stage politically-sponsored protests

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Nigerians are confident in your capacity, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Max Air gets lion's share as Tinubu approves 3 airlines for 2024 Hajj

Max Air gets lion's share as Tinubu approves 3 airlines for 2024 Hajj

Lagos warns entertainment centres against sales, distribution of fake drinks

Lagos warns entertainment centres against sales, distribution of fake drinks

Lagos Assembly passes Sanwo-Olu's ₦2.267trn 2024 budget

Lagos Assembly passes Sanwo-Olu's ₦2.267trn 2024 budget

Customs releases bullion van impounded with smuggled rice, ₦24m in Ogun

Customs releases bullion van impounded with smuggled rice, ₦24m in Ogun

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, communities safer

Agbekoya wants members to make life better, Yoruba communities safer in 2024

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Oyo police arrest 207 robbery suspects, recover 50 vehicles, firearms