Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

The deceased, who was the younger brother of the business mogul and Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, died at the age of 65.

According to a statement issued by the media consultant to the airline, Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

The statement read in part: “Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air in the early hours of today Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Meanwhile, a family source told Daily Trust that funeral prayer for the deceased would take place in Katsina by 5.00 pm today.

Atiku reacts: In his reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the late aviation expert was known for his diligence in business and patriotism.

This was contained in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, in which he also prayed for the repose of the deceased's soul.

Atiku's words: “I am saddened to hear of the death of Bashir Barau Mangal, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Max Air.

"I knew Bashir as a man with a high entrepreneurial spirit, having come from a renowned Bangal family of Katsina, who are well known for their diligence in business and patriotism in nation-building.

“He distinguished himself in the aviation industry by maintaining standards that ensured comfort to the flying public and, by extension, was known to have brought smiles to those around him.