ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Nurudeen Shotayo

A family source said the funeral prayer for the deceased would take place in Katsina on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]
Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The deceased, who was the younger brother of the business mogul and Chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, died at the age of 65.

According to a statement issued by the media consultant to the airline, Mangal died in the early hours of Friday, December 23, 2022.

The statement read in part: Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air in the early hours of today Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Meanwhile, a family source told Daily Trust that funeral prayer for the deceased would take place in Katsina by 5.00 pm today.

Atiku reacts: In his reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the late aviation expert was known for his diligence in business and patriotism.

This was contained in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, in which he also prayed for the repose of the deceased's soul.

Atiku's words: I am saddened to hear of the death of Bashir Barau Mangal, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Max Air.

"I knew Bashir as a man with a high entrepreneurial spirit, having come from a renowned Bangal family of Katsina, who are well known for their diligence in business and patriotism in nation-building.

“He distinguished himself in the aviation industry by maintaining standards that ensured comfort to the flying public and, by extension, was known to have brought smiles to those around him.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I offer my condolences to the Mangal family and pray for Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP fumes as Wike seals off Atiku's campaign office in Rivers

PDP fumes as Wike seals off Atiku's campaign office in Rivers

I will ensure Nigerians are governed by rule of law - Obi vows

I will ensure Nigerians are governed by rule of law - Obi vows

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Gov Adeleke appoints former commissioner as monarch

Gov Adeleke appoints former commissioner as monarch

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

Passenger dies as 2 boats collide in Badagry

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

NYCN, CSOs protest at CBN headquarters, demand Emefiele’s resignation

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Court dismisses request to replace Tinubu as APC presidential candidate

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks, jetty to link Lagos, Ogun communities

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

Oil Spills: Shell accepts to pay €15m compensation to 3 farmers in Niger Delta

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

New Naira Notes

Banks run out of new naira; ATMs still dispensing old notes as demand soars