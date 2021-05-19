RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Max Air apologises to passengers for aircraft incident in Kano

The airline says the incident was dealt with professionally.

A plane belonging to Max Air [Max Air]

Max Air, a private owned airline, has apologized to the entire passengers on its Boeing 737 aircraft over an incident that happened in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Harish Manwani, Max Air Executive Director, made the apology during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The executive director, who lauded the airline's experts for their promptness to effect standard practice in aviation to tackle the incident, added that such move averted other likely incidents.

"The incident that happened yesterday was on take-off of our Boeing 737 aircraft from Kano carrying among the distinguished passengers on board were the Emir of Kano, his entourage and top officials of Max Air Management.

"As the aircraft took off, one of the engines experienced a bird strike, which called for the Captain to carefully bring back the aircraft to Kano airport.

"We humbly apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience caused and assure that safety is our number one concern always," Harish said.

According to him, the passengers were asked to disembark after the aircraft safely arrived Kano airport.

He said the Air Max engineers assessed the damage of the blades on the engine and got them replaced as per procedure.

"The aircraft was released back to service with the authority's supervision, and the aircraft departed from Kano to Abuja," he added.

